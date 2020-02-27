International children and youth and adult festival-contest of Tatar culture “Miras” will be held in Samara

From April 16 to April 18, 2020, the International Children and Youth and Adult Festival-Competition of Tatar Culture “Miras” will be held in Samara, dedicated to the Year of memory and glory in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory of our people in the Great Patriotic War and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic .

The organizer of the festival are: Samara Regional Creative Public Organization “Duslyk” (“Friendship”), Samara Regional Tatar National Cultural Autonomy, Tatar National Cultural Autonomy Samara, Charitable Cultural and Historical Foundation “Bolgarian Heritage”.

The festival is supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Samara Region, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Samara Region, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the World Congress of Tatars and the State Budgetary Institution of the Samara Region of the House of Friendship of Peoples, as well as with the informational support of GAU DPO Samara Region “Samara Regional Institute for Advanced Studies and Retraining education workers ”(SIPKRO).

For more than 20 years, the festival of children’s art was held in Samara under the name “Tatar children sing.” Since 2017, the festival has been called Miras (Heritage) and has gained a new format. Now, young artists from children’s music schools, children’s art schools, various kinds of studios at cultural centers and institutions of additional education take part in it. The number of participants is growing from year to year. The geography of the festival is expanding. In 2019,it has acquired international status.

In 2020, the II International Children and Youth and Adult Festival-Competition of Tatar Culture “Miras” is held under the motto: “We Preserve the Cultural Heritage of the Tatar People”.

The objectives of the festival are: to attract the interest of children in the literary and cultural-historical heritage of the Tatar people, their musical, performing, artistic and theatrical heritage; preservation, development and popularization of national and cultural traditions of Tatar amateur folk art.

The festival-competition is held in the following categories:

Vocal solo (Tatars zhyry)

Vocal ensemble;

Folklore genre;

Musical and instrumental performance:

Choreography “Tatarcha Biy”

Choreography, solo: (folk dance, stylized folk dance, classical dance, pop dance, pop sport dance, modern dance, etc.)

Choreography, ensemble (duet, trio, etc.): (folk dance, stylized folk dance, classical dance, pop dance, pop-sports dance, modern dance, etc.)

Fiction “Nefis Souz”;

Concert numbers in national costumes (vocal and dance art).

Arts and crafts (painting, knitting, beadwork, carving, felting, patchwork, etc.);

Master and student in all categories of the competition (teacher and student are evaluated);

Creative family (vocals, musical and instrumental performance, choreography, artistic word).

“Professional” (participants with secondary or higher professional education are in this category).

Applications for participation in the festival-competition are submitted in a convenient way for the participant to the addresses and details indicated in the announcement of the festival-competition this year, namely email: enrike.karuzo@ya.ru or miras.samara@ya.ru