International literary online reading marathon “Reading children: we read in the languages ​​of the peoples of the Republic of Tatarstan” (REGULATION)

June 05, 2020

Since March 25, 2020, the Republican Children’s Library, as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR has launched the International Literary Online Reading Marathon “Reading children: we read in the languages ​​of the peoples of the Republic of Tatarstan.”

The objectives of this event are to introduce children to the traditions of national cultures through reading, popularization of foreign, domestic and national literature.

Children and teenagers from 7 to 14 years old can take part in the literary marathon. The participant sends a video where he reads a book on the background of the iconic sights of the country, region, city or village. The book can be read in any language of the peoples living in the Republic of Tatarstan (not only in Russian or Tatar).