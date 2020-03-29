“Irreplaceable loss”:  a farewell  to Robert Minnullin  people said in Kazan

March 28, 2020

A farewell ceremony was held in Kazan with the national poet of Tatarstan Robert Minnullin. The funeral service was held on the square in front of the Galiashgar Kamal Theater.

People began to come to the square in the morning, a few hours before the event – Tatarstan people carried flowers to the portrait of the poet with a mourning ribbon. Later, the official farewell began. Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin expressed deep condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the poet on behalf of the leadership of the republic and on his own behalf.

“Being a deputy of the State Council of Tatarstan of several convocations, Robert Minnullin made a significant contribution to preservation and development of the Tatar language, to the formation of parliamentarism in the republic. We remember his vivid, figurative speeches at sessions and in the media – his deep reflections on problems of the development of his native language and the future of our people, ”Mukhametshin addressed the audience.

He emphasized that Robert Minnullin loved people very much, was honest and friendly. “He will remain so forever in our memory,” concluded Farid Mukhametshin.

Another participant in the mourning ceremony was Marat Akhmetov, Deputy Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan. He noted that he had close contact with the writer and had known him for many years.

“At all times I was impressed by his modesty. He never considered himself great. He was a laconic, but very deep and patient person, ”said Akhmetov.

According to deputy chairman of the State Council of RT, his last meeting with the poet took place literally two weeks ago.

“We have lost our vibrant national leader. The title of a national poet is not just assigned, he was truly a national poet and man. My sincere sympathy to the relatives, friends and the entire Tatar people, ”concluded Marat Akhmetov.

Robert Minnullin personified a whole era, noted head of the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan, Irek Sharipov. He added that the Tatar people have many talented writers and poets, but there are no more personalities of the scale of Robert Minnullin.

“This is an irreparable loss. When Tufan Minnullin died, we approached Robert Mugallimovich and said: “Now our national writer and poet is you.” Yesterday I told my friends that we won’t approach anyone else because there is no replacement,” concluded Irek Sharipov.

Gabdulla Tukai State Award laureate, poet and publicist Robert Minnullin died on the night of March 27, at the age of 72 after a serious illness.

Egor Nikitin