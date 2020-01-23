“It is necessary that officials communicate in the Tatar language”

January 23, 2020 0

KazanFirst experts evaluated the changes that have been made to the republican legislation. Now, during cultural events, the use of the two official languages ​​of Tatarstan should be equivalent.

In Tatarstan, officials are becoming more sensitive to the issue of using Tatar as the second state language of the republic. This becomes clear on the basis of the meeting of the Council on the implementation of legislation on languages ​​of Tatarstan at the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan and the new edition of the provision on mandatory use of Tatar on an equal footing in cultural events, signed by Prime Minister Alexei Pesoshin at the end of last year.

The Council began to work from the beginning of 2018, at the moment when the State Duma adopted a resonant law on changing the position of the native languages ​​of Russia in school programs. The work of the government structure is supervised by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic Vasil Shaykhraziev.

