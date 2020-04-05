Kamal Theater will   show performances of the current repertoire  on distance

April 04, 2020

April 8, the Kamal Theater will begin showing on distance the performances of the current repertoire. Kazan residents will be able to watch Frompopular comedies, premieres of recent seasons, classical performances and festival hits without leaving their homes.

Broadcasts of performances will be conducted on the official website of the theater and will be accompanied by subtitles in Russian. The performances are paid, but the viewer sets the price independently when registering on the theater’s website. Viewing will be available on personal computers, mobile devices and televisions with Smart TV technology, the press service of the theater.

The playbill of performances is available on the official website of the theater.

