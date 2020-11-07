Kazakhstanian reached the final of the prestigious London literary prize

The International Union of Writers, embracing writers from more than 40 countries of the world, has presented the list of finalists for the International London Literary Prize in the “Stars” category.

As the jury of the competition notes, this list includes experienced authors who have already gone a long way along the literary path, have a certain fame and popularity and are ready to reach a new level. Among the finalists in six nominations are writers from Russia, the USA, Great Britain, Canada, the Netherlands, France, Lithuania, Ukraine, Israel, South Korea, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The only representative of our country in a prestigious contest was the writer and public figure Taufik Karimov from Nur-Sultan, who entered the final of the Charles Dickens Prize. His competitive work is the book “Fata Morgana”, published under the auspices of the London Literary Prize in English and Russian.

Note that head of the Kazakhstan Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs Taufik Karimov is a member of the Writers’ Unions of Kazakhstan, Russian, Tatarstan, Azerbaijan, International, author of books published in Russian, Kazakh, Tatar and English, laureate of the S. Suleimanova literary award (Kazan), ” Best Writer 2015-2019 ”according to the International Union of Writers (Moscow).

inform.kz