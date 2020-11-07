enrutat
Home / Kazakhstanian reached the final of the prestigious London literary prize
Kazakhstanian reached the final of the prestigious London literary prize

Kazakhstanian reached the final of the prestigious London literary prize

in News, 07.11.2020 0 3

The International Union of Writers, embracing   writers from more than 40 countries of the world, has presented the list of finalists for the International London Literary Prize in the “Stars” category.

As the jury of the competition notes, this list includes experienced authors who have already gone a long way along the literary path, have a certain fame and popularity and are ready to reach a new level. Among the finalists in six nominations are writers from Russia, the USA, Great Britain, Canada, the Netherlands, France, Lithuania, Ukraine, Israel, South Korea, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The only representative of our country in a prestigious contest  was the writer and public figure Taufik Karimov from Nur-Sultan, who entered the final of the Charles Dickens Prize. His competitive work is the book “Fata Morgana”, published under the auspices of the London Literary Prize in English and Russian.

Note that  head of the Kazakhstan Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs Taufik Karimov is a member of the Writers’ Unions of Kazakhstan, Russian, Tatarstan, Azerbaijan, International, author of books published in Russian, Kazakh, Tatar and English, laureate of the S. Suleimanova literary award  (Kazan), ” Best Writer 2015-2019 ”according to the International Union of Writers (Moscow).

inform.kz

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.