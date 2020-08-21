Kazan citizens will be able to take part in the stylized holiday “Milli Kiyem”

August 21, 2020

On August 29 and 30, a stylized holiday “Milli Kiem” will take place on the Kaban lake embankment. In the format of an immersive performance, the events will recreated that had taten place on the territory of the Tatar settlement at the beginning of the last century.

Guests and residents of the city can come to the holiday in national dress, nice gifts will be prepared for them. Music bands from Tatarstan, Bashkiria and Udmurtia will perform on the floating stage for two days, according to the social network of the public space.

Also, on the embankment lectures on the history of the national costume, dance master classes and an orchestra performance will be organizzed.

Admission to all events is free.

We remind that on August 29 and 30, on the updated part of the embankment along Mardzhani Street, the traditional festival of modern Tatar culture “Pechun Bazaars” will take place, which will combine a designer fair, a food court, a lecture hall, dance master classes, excursions, a playground with master classes and a photo zone.

