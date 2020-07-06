Kazan Muslim Film Festival will be held without audience

July /05, 2020

The XVI Kazan International Muslim Film Festival will be held behind closed doors due to the continuing threat of the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19. This was reported by the press service of the event.

Despite this, all the “internal work” of the film forum will be carried out in accordance with the regulations, in early September 2020 the names of the winners of the festival will be announced.

“With great regret, we have to admit that we are forced to hold the current film festival behind closed doors. Many international events are now being canceled, this is a reality that needs to be adapted, ”said Milyausha Aytuganova, director of the Tatarkino GBUK.

In addition, she thanked the international film community, all the directors and producers who sent the applications, and promised to bring to the logical conclusion the work begun this year.

Final discussions and jury meetings will be organized in a remote format. Information about the winning films will be published on the official website of the film forum. No offline events will be held this year.

tatar-inform.ru