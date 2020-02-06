Kazan schoolchildren will telll about the history of the Tatar people

February 06, 2020

In Kazan, a drawing contest “Tarih ezlrennenn” – “In the wake of history” has started. Children from 7 to 17 years old from all regions of Russia can take part in it.

Landscapes, portraits and other artistic compositions reflecting the event, personality, era of the history of the Tatars are accepted for the competition. Drawings should reflect the author’s attitude to the history of the people. Applications for participation are accepted until March 1 at the address: Gabdulla Tukay St., 58, office 307.

Laureates of the contest “Tarih ezlrennenn” – “In the footsteps of history” will be awarded with diplomas and souvenirs.

In 2019, an exhibition was organized of the best works, with which residents of most regions of Tatarstan were able to familiarize themselves. In addition, some works served as illustrations for the book of fairy tales “Tylsymly sharlavyk”, published in the Tatar book publishing house. Also last year, the paintings of the winners of different years were exhibited in Russian cities: in the centers of the Tatar culture of Tyumen, Yoshkar-Ola and Ufa.

kzn.ru