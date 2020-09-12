Kazan TV Tower will  assume   colors of the Tatarstan flag during the elections

enrutat
September  11, 2020

The flag of Tatarstan will light up on the Kazan TV tower during the election of  President of the republic and municipal deputies. The backlight will work in the evening from 11 to 13 September.

The height of the Kazan TV tower is 180 meters, and the total length of  garlands is more than 3 km. The object is illuminated by thousands of LEDs and dozens of computerized projectors. High-tech equipment allows illuminating the tower with various color combinations, projecting images of flags, emblems and inscriptions onto it, and creating dynamic light effects.

Earlier it was reported that 2254 observers from candidates, 6733 from political parties and 5648 from the Public Chamber of the Republic of Tatarstan participate in the elections in Tatarstan. Their mission is to make sure that no one doubts the results of the elections.

Pop stars Klava Koka, Nyusha, Valeria and  Turetsky Choir will also perform for Kazan citizens on the voting day. The festive event will take place at the Ak Bars Arena site.

kazanfirst.ru

 

