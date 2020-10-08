Kazan will host a series of seminars on translation of Tatar literature

From 7th to 9th October at the House of Tatar Books (Kazan, Ostrovsky st., 15), a series of workshops on literary skills and literary translation “Native Book” will take place.

The grand opening of the event took place at the House of Tatar Books in the memorial apartment of the writer Sharif Kamal. At the opening ceremony, the guests were greeted and wished fruitful work by Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova and director of the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan Gulchak Nazipova.

“National localization should not be allowed. Regardless of the original language, the work should be available to as many readers as possible, thereby expanding the market for readers. Tatarstan is always ready to act as a platform for such localization, ”said Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova. And director of the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan Gulchak Nazipova stressed that the role of the word is now very important.

The delegation from Moscow included translator, poet, publisher Maxim Amelin; poet, translator, literary critic, screenwriter Victor Kulla; poet, translator, editor-in-chief of the “Druzhba Narodov” magazine Sergei Nadeev; poet, translator Irina Ermakova; poet, translator Galina Klimova; poet, translator, philologist, critic Alexei Salomatin; and poet, philologist, translator, publicist Alexei Arzamazov.

The speakers of round table were poets, translators, writers and literary consultants. One of the first, the participants in the workshop discussed the problems of literary works created in the national languages ​​of the peoples of the Russian Federation at the beginning of the XXI century. Alena Karimova and Louiza Jansuar conducted a workshop on the translation of modern Tatar poetry.

There are also planned workshops on translation of modern Turkic poetry and prose, which will be conducted by translator Marina Bukulova and poet Maxim Amelin, a lecture by Louiza Jansuar on modern Tatar literature, a creative meeting of Tatar and Russian poets and a presentation of the Anthology of the drama of the peoples of Russia.

