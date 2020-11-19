Kazan will host the festival “Pro-fun”

On November 21 and 22 in Kazan at the residence of the creative industries “Shtab” the popular science festival “Pro-fun” will be held

“Pro-fun” is a two-day festival about science and young researchers. On the first day of the festival, you will hear performances by young scientists from Kazan – we will talk about medicine, biology, sociology and history. On the second day, we will celebrate World Philosophy Day and reflect on the horrors of 2020.

The purpose of the festival is to show the ambiguity and contradictions of the familiar and the obvious. Come to be surprised and ask questions together with young scientists and philosophers. We are all “laymen” here.

The festival will be held in online and offline formats: you can come to the “Headquarters” (Shtab) and take part in live communication with lecturers, or you can watch them online and ask questions in the comments.

The festival is a continuation of two projects at once – the annual festival “Kazan Philosophical”, which has been held at the “Headquarters” since 2015, and the school of scientific journalism “Funnur”, which has grown into a new media about young scientists “Galim”. Among the speakers of the festival are the popularizers of science from among the participants of the “Funnur” school. “Kazan Philosophical” annually gathers more than 200 listeners and is the main event in the philosophical life of Kazan. Over the years, philosophers from the European University, St. Petersburg State University and many other philosophical centers of Russia and the world have performed at the festival.

The festival is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan.