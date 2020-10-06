Kazan will host the Interregional Contest of Theater Groups “Idel Yort” named after Sh. Z. Zakirov

The Kazan House of culture named after Lenin will host grand opening of the III stage of the XX Interregional contest of theater groups “Idel-yort” named after Sh. Z. Zakirov, reports the Tatkultresurscenter.

This year, the creative review of amateur theater groups is jubilee , and is held in the framework of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR and the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The competition is held from September 1 to November 30, 2020 in the following nominations: “Best amateur theater group, studio of the Republic of Tatarstan”;

“The best Tatar amateur theater group, studio of the regions of the Russian Federation.”

More than 500 people from 50 theater groups from 30 regions of the Republic of Tatarstan and 10 regions of the Russian Federation took part in the first stage of the contest.

At the second stage of the competition, the jury watched video recordings of the performances at the request of the participants and selected the best ones for the final third stage. Following the results of the second stage, 12 finalists were determined in each of the two nominations.

The final stage will take place in Kazan from 12 to 29 October at the cultural and leisure complex named after VI Lenin, in the form of full-time performances of participants in front of the audience and the jury of the competition.

According to the results of the final stage of the “Idel-Yort” competition, the winners are awarded the titles of Grand Prix and Laureates, and money certificates are allocated for each nomination.

The solemn announcement and awarding of the winners of the competition will take place on December 7 on the stage of the Tatar State Academic Theater after G. Kamal. The contest will end with a show of the Grand Award winner.

Entrance for all comers is free by invitation card. Applications for an invitation ticket are accepted by phone: 89179268173 (Gulnaz Miftakhova).

The schedule of performances will be published later.