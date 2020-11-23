Kazan will host the XXXIII International Festival of Classical Ballet named after Rudolf Nureyev

The XXXIII International Festival of Classical Ballet named after Rudolf Nureyev will be held from 17 to 26 December in Kazan only in person and without online broadcasts. This was reported in the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The “XXXIII International Festival of Classical Ballet named after Rudolf Nureyev will be held from 17 to 26 December 2020 on the stage of the Tatar State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after M. Jalil. The festival will be held in person on the stage of the theater. There will be no online broadcasts, ”the ministry said.

The program of the performance will include eight performances, among which two will be presented by the invited collectives of the Kremlin Theater and Boris Eifman’s Ballet Theater.

December 17 – La Bayadere.

On December 19 and 20, the Kremlin Theater will present the play “Ruslan and Lyudmila”.

December 21 – “Shurale”.

December 22 – “Swan Lake”.

December 23 – Don Quixote.

On December 25 and 26 there will be screenings of Boris Eifman’s ballet theater “Anna Karenina”.

Tatar-inform