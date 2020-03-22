Kazanians are asked to share interesting stories about the Old Tatar settlement

March 21, 2020

The prefecture “Old City” collects unique stories about the Old Tatar settlement. The most interesting and unusual stories will be published on the site and in social networks.

Anyone can take part in the new project – for this it is necessary to share information related to the historical district of the capital of Tatarstan.

“It can be anything: stories about old-timers of the Old Tatar settlement, legends, interesting facts, childhood memories of favorite places and rare photographs,” the prefecture explained. “We want to collect and preserve valuable information about this historically significant place.”

Materials can be sent to info-old-kzn@yandex.ru mail.

kzn.ru