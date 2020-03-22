enrutat
Home / Kazanians  are  asked to share interesting stories about the Old Tatar settlement
Kazanians  are  asked to share interesting stories about the Old Tatar settlement

Kazanians  are  asked to share interesting stories about the Old Tatar settlement

in News, 22.03.2020 0 2

March  21, 2020

The prefecture “Old City” collects unique stories about the Old Tatar settlement. The most interesting and unusual stories will be published on the site and in social networks.

Anyone can take part in the new project – for this it is necessary to share information related to the historical district of the capital of Tatarstan.

“It can be anything: stories about old-timers of the Old Tatar settlement, legends, interesting facts, childhood memories of favorite places and rare photographs,” the prefecture explained. “We want to collect and preserve valuable information about this historically significant place.”

Materials can be sent to info-old-kzn@yandex.ru mail.

kzn.ru

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика
1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.