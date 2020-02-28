Khadises on the radio “Azan” will sound in the Tatar language

February 28,2020

On the airf the radio “Azan” a new program in the Tatar language “40 Khadises” has been launched. The issues explain and comment on selected hadiths included in the collection of the outstanding hadith scholar Imam An-Nawawi. Lecturer – teacher and deputy director of the Muhammadiya Madrasah, Imam Khatyyp of the Kazan Zengar Mosque Zulfat Hazrat Gabdullin. In total, the program has 47 issues.

Listen to 40 Hәdis daily on the Azan Radio at 11:00, replay at 20:00.

The program is also available on the azan.fm website and in the official applications “Azan Radios” and “Khuzur TV”, for subscribers of “Fly” digital IP television.

Muslim Radio “Azan” – a media project of the DUM RT. The founder of the Internet radio station is the Khuzur Publishing House. The monthly radio audience totals over 25 thousand people.

dumrt.ru