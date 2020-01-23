Koreans will present a sketch of the performance in the Tatar language at the Kazan Puppet Theater

January 23, 2020

On the stage of the Kazan Puppet Theater “Ekiyat” the director and artist from Korea will present a sketch of the performance in the Tatar language based on the poems of the poet Musa Jalil. An unusual production will take place during the first puppet laboratory at the theater, which will be held from January 26 to January 31.

– We have been working on our laboratory since August. I turned to theater critics Niyaz Iglamov and Oleg Loevsky, as they have extensive experience in conducting laboratories. Together we chose the material to work with. They came to the conclusion that we have about 70 plays in our repertoire, but few Soviet children’s literature. There is a rethinking of this period throughout Russia, we will also dwell on this topic, ”said the main director of the puppet theater Ilgiz Zainiev.

In addition to work from Korean theatergoers, the laboratory will present two more sketches of the performance in Russian based on the works of Vladimir Mayakovsky and Arkady Gaidar. All works will be staged by senior students of the main director of the Bolshoi Puppet Theater (St. Petersburg) Ruslan Kudashov.

– We did not limit students in the selection of materials for sketches by any criteria. There were only two conditions. The selected literature was supposed to be from the Soviet period and one of the three works was supposed to be in Tatar. The Korean artist and director chose Musa Jalil’s “Maobit Notebook” themselves. Apparently, the poet was known to them. It is interesting to see how people completely unfamiliar with the Soviet, and even more so Tatar culture, will present this work, ”Zainiev added.

Sketches of performances will be presented on January 31. If in the productions there will be a further prospect of growth before the performance, then the works will be included in the repertoire of the theater.

kazanfirst.ru