Kryashen folklore ensembles began preparations for Pitrau 2020

July 06, 2020

Kryashen folklore ensembles began preparations for the festival of Kryashen culture “Pitrau 2020”. Not a single concert of Kryashen culture can do without their contagious songs and dances, the Nokrat newspaper writes.

Earlier, Tatar-inform reported that the festival will be held this year in an online format. Broadcast will go on numerous sites of the republican and district levels.

One of the most popular songs of the folk ensemble “Kasilya”, performed especially for the republican holiday of Kryashen culture, is called “Urmanchi avyl koe”. The song was passed to the residents of the Urmancheevsky rural settlement from their ancestors.

This tradition is honored in the same way as they are trying to preserve the design of the national costume. The young generation does not stand aside and is actively joining the creative life of the village. So, the young Milyausha Almeeva from an early age is craving for Kryashen culture. The girl plans to pass on this knowledge to the younger generation. In the modern world, there is still a need for national holidays, which is why last year the residents of the Urmancheevsky settlement organized the Easter Red festival, which brought together the Kryashen groups of the Mamadysh district.

This year the festival has been canceled due to the difficult epidemiological situation, however, participants still hope that next year will be more productive.

tatar-inform.ru