Kurgan Tatars hold an action dedicated to mothers

November 21, 2020

On the eve of Mother’s Day, the Tatars of Kurgan and the Kurgan Regional House of Folk Art are holding an action “Mothers have a holy destination in the world.” The purpose of the action is to support traditions of caring for women, to consolidate family foundations, to emphasize the importance of the main person in our life – the mother. To participate in the Promotion, it is necessary to place on a page in the VK social network a text of no more than 1 page (A 4) and a photo in the amount of 2-3 pieces of your mother, grandmother, sister, close relative. The text should contain information about life, work, family, children, etc.

Information should be placed under the general hashtag #national culture of the Urals Users will see photos and information about your loved ones on the community page of the Kurgan Regional House of Folk Art, link to the resource: vk.com/house_of_folk_art45.

The promotion will run from November 2 to November 29, 2020.

For all questions, please call. 89091757478, E-mail: alina241011@mail.ru, Alena Garifullovna Kovrigina,