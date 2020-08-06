Laying flowers at the monument to Baki Urmanche will take place in Kazan

O6.08.2020

Laying of flowers at the artist’s monument will take place today in the Baki Urmanche park in Kazan. August 6 marks the 30th anniversary of the death of People’s Artist of the RSFSR, People’s Artist of the TASSR, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, laureate of the Gabdulla Tukai Award.

The flower-laying ceremony will take place at 11.00, according to the Department of Culture. Relatives of Baki Urmanche, representatives of the creative intelligentsia and admirers of the artist’s talent are invited to the event.

kzn.ru