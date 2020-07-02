Leaders of public organizations voted for multilingual Russia

July 01, 2020

The leaders of public organizations in the city of Nyagan: Ossetian Abaev V. Kh, Armenian Adibekyan G. V, Tatars and Bashkirs Iskhakova R. A, voted for multilingual Russia, for the protection of the ethnic culture of peoples living in the Russian Federation.

Iskhakova Rina Akhmetovna (Nyagan city):

– “Me, as a representative of the Tatar people, was inspired by the speech of the State Advisor to the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev about the amendments to the Constitution, that the updated Constitution will give the opportunity and the right to preserve the native language and it will be the equivalent state language in the republics. I also believe that this will provide an opportunity to preserve the centuries-old ethnocultural heritage and give a powerful impetus to the strengthening of multinational Russia. ”