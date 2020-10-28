Lectures dedicated to the holiday of Mavlid will begin in the “Yardam” mosque

During the blessed month of Rabiul Avval, in the “Yardam” mosque on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before noon prayer (zuhr-namaz), small sermons will be held on life of the prophet, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him.

A cycle of lectures on biography of the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, is read by the of the mosque “Yardam” Aydar Khazrat Garipov.

The month of Rabi-ul-awwal is especially important for Muslims all over the world, since in this month the one who led mankind from darkness to light was born, and the one whom Allah called “mercy for the worlds.”

Short Lectures on “Mercy for the Worlds” (1) The life of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) is undoubtedly the main example for all Muslims, and it is important for every Muslim to know and study the events of his life and follow the practical example left by him in every sphere of life.

This month is a reminder for believers of the revival of the values ​​practiced by the prophet, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him and his sunnah.

