Leyla Fazleeva: Voting on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation is a historic event

June 28, 2020

Voting on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation is a historical event that concerns everyone. This opinion was expressed during a visit to the polling station by Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva.

“This event (voting on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation is significant for each of us, because we can answer the question we are asked. And the fact that we have the opportunity to participate in this is a historical event, ”said Leyla Fazleeva.

She added that any changes are always very difficult to accept, but you need to go to them, accept them and master them.

“For the Russian Federation, this is a great experience. After all, for the first time, everyone together participates in voting on amendments to the Constitution, ” Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan stated.

Thanks to this format, the main document of the country gains national significance, Fazleeva emphasized.

She reacted very positively to the opportunity to vote not on one day, but during the week: each person lives in his own schedule and rhythm, therefore this format is very convenient for everyone.

