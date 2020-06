Little participants of the contest “Little Droplets” -2020 of the Chelyabinsk region give you a smile

June 04, 2020

Children are little suns, not in heaven, but on earth. Let every sun shine, let nothing ever overshadow their light!

Little participants of the contest “Little Droplets” -2020 of the Chelyabinsk region delight with their beautiful and lovely smiles!