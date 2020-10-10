Home
Marat Basharov said that his children study Islam and the Tatar language
Marat Basharov said that his children study Islam and the Tatar language
The famous Russian actor Marat Basharov said that his children are studying the Tatar language and Islam. The artist indicated his sub-ethnos as “Misharin”, and called Kazan his “capital of the soul”.
“I have two native languages - Tatar and the other – Russian. If in the population census there is a column “nationality”, then I will indicate first of all “Tatar”. And if they ask the genus, species, subspecies, then I will indicate “mishurlur”, “said Basharov.
As the actor said, his eldest daughter Amelie knows not only the Tatar language, but also “Korun tele” (the language of the Koran), and reads it. “Because my mom taught her a long time ago. And she read namaz together with nanyusya (my mother). And Marcel (son) is still small, he is four years old. That’s how he can count to ten in Russian and in Tatar. We are investing what I can. This is how we gradually master the Tatar language. We must not forget our language, ”he said.
