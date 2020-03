March 18 at the “Moscow” Cultural Center the documentary “Spiritual springs of Tatarstan” to be shown

March 17, 2020

On March 18, Yuri Gvozdy’s film “The Spiritual Springs of Tatarstan” will be shown at the Moskovsky Exhibition Center in Kazan. A free screening as part of the film screenings dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR will begin at 13:00.

In 2019, the film was recognized as the best documentary national film at the XV Kazan Muslim Film Festival.

