May 25 – the birthday of the representative office of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk region

May 25, 2020

On May 25, 1996, the Edict of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan on

establishing the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in

Sverdlovsk region while performing the function of

Regional Representation in the Urals (Kurgan, Sverdlovsk,

Chelyabinsk region, Perm region).

Representative Office – Permanent Executive Body of

state power of the Republic of Tatarstan in the form of state

institution.

The main objective of the Permanent Mission is

implementation of the state policy of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Urals,

assistance in the establishment, development and expansion of trade and economic,

scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian ties between the Republic

Tatarstan and the subjects of the Russian Federation of the Ural region.