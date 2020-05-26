May 25 – the birthday of the representative office of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk region

May 25, 2020
On May 25, 1996, the Edict of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan on
establishing the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in
Sverdlovsk region while performing the function of
Regional Representation in the Urals (Kurgan, Sverdlovsk,
Chelyabinsk region, Perm region).
Representative Office – Permanent Executive Body of
state power of the Republic of Tatarstan in the form of state
institution.
The main objective of the Permanent Mission is
implementation of the state policy of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Urals,
assistance in the establishment, development and expansion of trade and economic,
scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian ties between the Republic
Tatarstan and the subjects of the Russian Federation of the Ural region.