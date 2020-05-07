May 9 on TNV starts the television marathon “Victory Day”

May 05, 2020

Films and television programs dedicated to the Great Patriotic War will be broadcast.

Despite postponing the military parade and the procession of the «Immortal regiment», the Great Victory Day will certainly come to every home, to every family. For this, the TNV television channel is preparing a large-scale telethon.

At 9:00 a live broadcast of celebrations will take place at the Victory Park in Kazan.

From 11.00 the action “Letters to Heroes” will take place. Famous faces of the channel, as well as Tatarstan singers, actors and famous people will readout letters sent about the heroes of the war.

From 14:00 the action “Immortal Regiment” is held in memory of participants in the Great Patriotic War.

We remind you that in order for the photos of the characters to be shown on the screens of the Immortal Regiment, you must send them to 9may@tnvtv.ru and write a brief information about them. Photos are accepted until May 5th.

You can post a photo with the same information on Instagram. You just need to set the hashtag # immortalpoltnv and mark the account of our channel @tvtnv. Your pages should be open.

At 18:55 on TNV, as well as on other Russian channels, a minute of silence will be held in memory of those killed in the fight against fascism.

At 22:00 the telethon will end with a festive salute.

The TNV channel also produced feature films and programs for its viewers. Among them are “Milestones of History”, “Rise, the Great Country”, the feature film “Flame”, the program “Compatriots”, as well as special issues “Adymnar”, “Tatarstan News”, etc.

