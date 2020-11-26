Meeting of the Tatar organizations of Tyumen and Yekaterinburg

On November 24, chairman of the Tyumen regional youth Tatar public organization “Yash Buyn”, Farid Kurmanov, paid a friendly and working visit to the Sverdlovsk Tatar organization “Yashen”.

The history of friendship and interaction between these organizations began in 2008.

During the visit, chairman of “Yash Buyn” Farid Kurmanov and chairman of “YASHEN” Rinat Kashtanov discussed the latest events, shared methods of working with youth in terms of developing responsibility, instilling love and interest in the national culture and language.

The program of the visit also included an excursion around historical Tatar part of the city from head of the project “Tatar settlement of Yekaterinburg” Ildar Khabibullin. Exchange of work experience between youth organizations is very important for development of the Tatar nation.

Special thanks to head of the NCAT of the Sverdlovsk region Artur Mukhutdinov for support and assistance in holding important events at the Tatar Cultural Center in Yekaterburg.

Press service of “YASHEN”