 Meeting with  creators of the film “Kire”  at  the “Moscow Tatar Headquarters”  held

February 03, 2020

On February 2, a meeting with the creators of the Tatar film “Kire” was held at Moscow Headquarters.

The director of the film Rustam Rashitov, actors Fanis Ziganshin, Zulfiya Valieva, Idel Kyyamov and others took part in the event with the Tatar public in Moscow. The meeting aroused great interest among activists of the youth movement and Tatar students. Also, chairmen of the Tatar autonomies of Moscow and veterans of the Tatar community became participants in the meeting with actors and director of the film “Kire”.

The director and actors were asked a lot of questions about the problems raised in the film, the idea of ​​creating and producing the movie, as well as about further creative meetings.

Activists of the “Headquarters of the Tatars” noted that the idea of ​​the film is very relevant.

“We in Moscow are trying to preserve the Tatar language and culture, and this film will help us to introduce the Tatar youth to our native culture and stop assimilation among the younger generation. Thanks to the creators of the film “Kire”, – said Gulnara Yarullina.

The guests of the meeting expressed their gratitude to the “Tatar Headquarters” for the opportunity to join the Tatar cinema and the hope that such events would be held more often.

Headquarters of the Tatars