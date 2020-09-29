Memorial plaque to Ilgam Shakirov to be opened in Kazan

On October 1, the International Day of Music, a memorial plaque will be opened in honor of the legendary Tatar singer, People’s Artist of Russia and Tatarstan, laureate of the State Award of Tatarstan named after G. Tukai Ilgam Shakirov. The press service of the Tatar Philharmonic Society reports.

The plate will be placed on the wall of the house number 5 on Nikolaev Street. The singer lived here from 1975 to 2005.

The solemn event will be held with the participation of officials, colleagues of the singer, artists of the Tatar Philharmonic Society, theater actors, writers, and public figures.

Ilgam Shakirov passed away in January 2019. The legendary cultural figure of Tatarstan died at the age of 84 after a long illness.

tatar-inform.ru