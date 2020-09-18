Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Rustam Minnikhanov on his election to the post of President of the Republic of Tatarstan

Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Rustam Minnikhanov on his election as President of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Mikhail Mishustin sent a telegram to Rustam Minnikhanov.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Republic of Tatarstan,” the text says. – For many years, residents of the republic have entrusted you with solution of important tasks facing the region. Victory in the elections is another confirmation of your high authority in Tatarstan. I am sure that professionalism, experience, deep knowledge will help you to further strengthen the economy and social sphere of the region, to achieve new successes for the benefit of Tatarstan and all of Russia. I wish you good health, good luck and prosperity. ”

president.tatarstan.ru