enrutat
Home / Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Rustam Minnikhanov on his election to the post of President of the Republic of Tatarstan
Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Rustam Minnikhanov on his election to the post of President of the Republic of Tatarstan

Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Rustam Minnikhanov on his election to the post of President of the Republic of Tatarstan

in News, 18.09.2020 0 5

Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Rustam Minnikhanov on his election as President of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Mikhail Mishustin sent a telegram to Rustam Minnikhanov.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Republic of Tatarstan,” the text says. – For many years,  residents of the republic have entrusted you with  solution of important tasks facing the region. Victory in the elections is another confirmation of your high authority in Tatarstan. I am sure that professionalism, experience, deep knowledge will help you to further strengthen the economy and social sphere of the region, to achieve new successes for the benefit of Tatarstan and all of Russia. I wish you good health, good luck and prosperity. ”

president.tatarstan.ru

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.