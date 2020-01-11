Mikhail Piotrovsky proposed to open a museum of Islamic culture in St. Petersburg

Museum-Institute of Islamic Culture – the director of the Hermitage, oriental scholar Mikhail Piotrovsky addressed the Smolny with a request for its creation, RBC reports.

At this time, the authorities in St. Petersburg are looking for a place for the museum. According to the Real Estate portal, it can be housed in the House of Bryullov (Suzor) on the Cadet Line, 21. In the Soviet years, the building housed a kindergarten and a district library.

