Minister of National Policy of the Komi Republic congratulates the Tatarstan people on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic

Minister of National Policy of the Komi Republic congratulates the Tatarstan people on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic

August 29, 2020

Minister of National Policy of the Komi Republic G.I. Gabusheva congratulates Tatarstan people on the anniversary of the foundation of the Republic.

In her congratulatory letter, the minister emphasizes that the Republic of Komi and the Republic of Tatarstan are linked by long-standing strong ties in many spheres of life, including in the field of interethnic and interfaith relations.

From 2015 to 2020, representatives from the Komi Republic took part in the Festival of National Literatures of the Peoples of Russia in Kazan. Employees of the National Library of the Komi Republic took part in the XI All-Russian Scientific and Practical Conference “Library Funds: Problems and Solutions” in Kazan.

“The Republic of Tatarstan, supporting the ancient customs of hospitality, friendly and harmonious coexistence of peoples, realizing that the need for a dialogue of cultures is the foundation for preserving interethnic peace and harmony, serves as a vivid example of successful social and economic development for all of modern Russia,” the message says.