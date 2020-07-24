Minnikhanov became the first candidate for President of the Republic of Tatarstan in the autumn elections

The Central Election Commission of Tatarstan has registered the first candidate who would take part in autumn elections of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan. The acting head of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov became him.

The issue of registering Minnikhanov as a candidate for the post of President of the Republic of Tatarstan was considered first at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of the region. “In accordance with the final protocol of verification of signatures submitted in the places of support of the nominee for the post of President of the Republic of Tatarstan, the number of authentic read-out signatures in support of the candidate for the position of President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov is 406, including 100 signatures of deputies of the representative bodies of municipal districts and city districts … At the same time, the candidate was supported by the indicated persons in 45 municipal districts and urban districts of the Republic of Tatarstan, which is sufficient to register the nominee for the post of President of the Republic of Tatarstan, ”said the secretary of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Tatarstan Nadezhda Borisova at the meeting. The decision to register the candidate has been taken unanimously.

The current leader of the republic has been nominated as a candidate for President of the Republic of Tatarstan by the regional branch of the United Russia party. Rustam Minnikhanov was supported by the majority of delegates to the 32nd conference of the WFP “United Russia”.

The nomination of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan for a new term was also supported by head of state Vladimir Putin. “Tatarstan is indeed a leader among all subjects of the Federation in terms of basic indicators, this is actually the case, and all this has been achieved as a result of your work as the head of the republic,” Putin stressed during a meeting with Minnikhanov.

Deputies of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan at a meeting on June 11 made a decision to hold elections for the President of Tatarstan on a single voting day on September 13, 2020.

tatar-inform.ru