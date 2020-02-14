Minnikhanov has agreed with Krutoy on the day of Tatar music on the New Wave

February 13, 2020

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov agreed with composer Igor Krutoy that one day of the New Wave festival in Kazan will be dedicated to Tatar music. This was told by head of the press service of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Liliya Galimova, answering a question from the correspondent of Tatar-inform.

“They really had a meeting with Igor Krutoy according to the scenario, to hold the event. As you know, technically this is a rather complicated process, because you need to provide live broadcasts of these concerts on a daily basis, an opening ceremony, a closing ceremony. What exactly was said – Rustam Nurgalievich outlined an important question for him in order to devote one of the days of the festival to Tatar culture. We do not exclude the possibility that some well-known popular singers will perform something in the Tatar language, ”said Galimova.

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov met with composer Igor Krutoy last Wednesday, February 5.

In December last year, Igor Krutoy announced that in 2020 the New Wave festival will be held for the first time in Tatarstan as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. The musical event will be held in Kazan, its participants will be 1.3 thousand people.

tatar-inform.ru