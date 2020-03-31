Minnikhanov introduced self-isolation regime in Tatarstan

March 30, 2020

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov introduced a self-isolation regime in the republic in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, chairman of the sanitary-epidemiological commission of the Republic of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva.

“From March 30, 2020 in the Republic of Tatarstan for all citizens over 65 there is a rule of self-isolation and it is not advisable to leave the place of self-isolation, it is not recommended, only if there is a direct threat to life and health. In addition, this regime of self-isolation applies to all residents of the Republic of Tatarstan, ”she said.

According to the Edict of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, employees of institutions and enterprises of a continuous cycle, health care institutions, organizations selling food products, pharmacies and others can leave places of self-isolation. For everyone else, a separate order will be brought.

“The first option is a system of an established reference form, which will be attached to this resolution. According to this reference in the established manner in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, movement is possible for all those employees who are listed in the edict of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for performance in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. For movement of citizens who do not belong to the categories listed in the decree of the President, a separate order will be brought up, ”Fazleeva emphasized.

She added that this regime will operate until the sanitary-epidemiological situation in Russia is stabilized.

We remind according to current data, 1836 cases of the disease were registered in Russia, of which 14 are in Tatarstan.

Veronika Vaganova

tatar-inform.ru