Minnikhanov: Shaimiev’s life path is a reference point for the younger generation

August 26, 2020

Today a bronze bust of the first President of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev has been solemnly unveiled in the village of Anyakovo, the Aktanysh region of Tatarstan. This was reported to IA “Tatar-inform” by head of the press service of President of the Republic of Tatarstan Lilia Galimova.

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of President of Russia in the Volga Federal District Igor Panshin took part in the ceremony.

During his speech, Rustam Minnikhanov noted that opening of the bust of Mintimer Sharipovich Shaimiev is not just a tribute to an outstanding contemporary, but an educational event.

“The life path of Mintimer Sharipovich is a vivid example and reference point for the younger generation of Tatarstanians. It is on such examples that we must educate the young generation, real patriots, ”he stressed.

President of the Republic of Tatarstan recalled that projects and programs aimed at solving the acute problems of the Tatarstan people associated with the name of the first President of the republic. This, in particular, the elimination of dilapidated housing, gasification of settlements, social mortgage. In many programs and projects, Tatarstan was and remains the first in the country.

The active work of Mintimer Shaimiev is recognized by such an authoritative international organization as UNESCO. He is its a special envoy for intercultural dialogue. The projects he initiated to revive Bolgar and Sviyazhsk were supported not only by residents of the republic, but also by patrons from other regions of Russia and foreign countries.

The Muslim Ummah is grateful to Shaimiev for establishment of the Bulgarian Islamic Academy. The Orthodox world is waiting for completion of work on the revival of the Cathedral of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God. State Counselor of the Republic of Tatarstan continues to work now, implementing a project to create a network of multilingual schools.

“On my own behalf, not as President, but personally, I want to say thanks to Mintimer Sharipovich. You are our teacher, ”Rustam Minnikhanov summed up.

