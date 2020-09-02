Mintimer Shaimiev became the first guest of the Kamala theater project “ӘLE …”

The first President of the Republic of Tatarstan, State Councilor of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Sharipovich Shaimiev became the first guest of the new project of the Galiaskar Kamal Theater “«ALE …”, the press service of the theater reports.

“ӘLE …” is an author’s internet show in the interview format, the purpose of which is to popularize the Tatar culture and theater, to draw attention to the performing arts and the problems of the Tatar world.

“Among the guests of the Kamal Theater Studio are figures who have made an invaluable contribution to the development of Tatar art in Tatarstan and outside the republic. The first guest of the project was the first President of the Republic of Tatarstan, State Councilor of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Sharipovich Shaimiev, ”the message says.

The first release of the show in Tatar with Russian subtitles has been published on YouTube.

