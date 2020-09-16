Mintimer Shaimiev: Culture comes to the fore – this is an indicator of the development of Tatarstan

Discussion of the strategy for development of culture with representatives of the republican and federal authorities is a bright indicator of the development of Tatarstan. This opinion was shared by State Councilor of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev at the meeting of the Council for Culture and Arts.

“I just sit and rejoice. Minister of Culture of Russia and President of the Republic of Tatarstan, together with workers in the sphere, discuss cultural problems. This is an accurate indicator that the republic is developing, considers it most important to deal with cultural problems. Problems never end, but culture comes to the fore. This is an excellent indicator, ”Shaimiev said.

We remind that today in Kazan meeting of the Council for Culture under the President of Tatarstan was held. The workers of the sphere shared their plans to create a theater institute and a channel about culture of the peoples of Russia in Kazan, to increase the number of modern libraries. The successes of the republic were appreciated by Minister of Culture of Russia. A version of the strategy for the development of culture is planned to be prepared by October 15.

