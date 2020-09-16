enrutat
Home / Mintimer Shaimiev: Culture comes to the fore – this is an indicator of the development of Tatarstan
Mintimer Shaimiev: Culture comes to the fore – this is an indicator of the development of Tatarstan

Mintimer Shaimiev: Culture comes to the fore – this is an indicator of the development of Tatarstan

in News, 16.09.2020 0 2

Discussion of the strategy for  development of culture with representatives of the republican and federal authorities is a bright indicator of the development of Tatarstan. This opinion was shared by  State Councilor of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev at the meeting of the Council for Culture and Arts.

“I just sit and rejoice. Minister of Culture of Russia and  President of the Republic of Tatarstan, together with workers in the sphere, discuss cultural problems. This is an accurate indicator that the republic is developing, considers it most important to deal with cultural problems. Problems never end, but culture comes to the fore. This is an excellent indicator, ”Shaimiev said.

We  remind that today in Kazan  meeting of the Council for Culture under the President of Tatarstan was held. The workers of the sphere shared their plans to create a theater institute and a channel about  culture of the peoples of Russia in Kazan, to increase the number of modern libraries. The successes of the republic were appreciated by  Minister of Culture of Russia. A version of the strategy for the development of culture is planned to be prepared by October 15.

Ksenia Perepechenova

tatar-inform.ru

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.