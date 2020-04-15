Mintimer Shaimiev: I am pleased  by  number of  wishing to study at  multilingual school

April 14, 2020

A large number of children want to study in a multilingual complex, which it is planned to open in Kazan by the new academic year. Some of them express their desire to learn not only Russian, Tatar and English, but also Chinese, said the First President of Tatarstan, State Advisor to RT Mintimer Shaimiev in an interview with «Kazan Utlari» magazine.

“What makes me very happy is the number of people who want to study in the first complex. In addition to English, many children also wish to learn Chinese. Language will bring to China, right? ” – said Shaimiev.

The main goal of multilingual complexes is to educate graduates who are globally competitive. In addition to the official language of Russia, they will learn English to freely get acquainted with Western culture, and the Tatar language, which opens up prospects for communication with the Turkic world.

“Parents who think about the future of their children, striving to grow them highly educated and competitive, will not restrict their development and deprive them of the opportunity to learn any of the languages, because this is a requirement of the present,” said Shaimiev.

All multilingual complexes of Tatarstan will be united under the name “Adymnar – to knowledge and harmony.” The first school of this type will open by September 1, 2020.

Ksenia Perepechenova