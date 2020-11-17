Monument to Echpochmak unveiled in Tatarskaya Kargala village

In the Sakmarsky district of the Orenburg region, a monument to the national dish – echpochmak was opened. A married couple from the village of Tatarskaya Kargala erected an unusual monument next to their cafe on the Orenburg-Ufa federal highway.

Twenty-five years ago, Anvar Iskandarov, a well-known traveler in the Orenburg region, together with his wife Firuza, who is the owner of a catering establishment, came to the conclusion: it is necessary to focus on the national cuisine. As a result, echpochmak, a Tatar national dish baked from yeast, less often unleavened dough, stuffed with potatoes, meat, usually beef, lamb, goose or duck and onion, has become a kind of symbol of the cafe.

– The preservation of the national idea, customs and traditions should be one of the main conditions for survival in this raging world, where people are losing their bearings. Russia itself is built on the centuries-old way of life of more than 190 peoples and nationalities. And we want our cafe to continue to carry the warmth and fire of the Tatar people in our multinational region, ”Iskandarov said. It is worth noting that the Tatar-Kargaly monument to echpochmak became the second of its kind after the Kazan one installed earlier. In 2016, a monument to echpochmak as an unusual national symbol of Tatarstan was opened in Kazan, three kilometers from the Kazan Kremlin. It completely repeats the edible pie with its shape and color.

based on materials ria56.ru