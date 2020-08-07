Monument to illegal intelligence agent Iskhak Akhmerov to be unveiled in Moscow

Monument to illegal intelligence officer Iskhak Akhmerov to be unveiled in Moscow

On August 18, within the framework of the Days of Culture of Tatarstan in Moscow, a monument to the spouses Akhmerovs – illegal officer Iskhak Abdulovich (1901-1976) and Elena Ivanovna (Helen Lowry, 1910-1981) will be opened at the Khimki cemetery.

The opening ceremony will be attended by President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Kalimullovich Akhmetshin, the leadership of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, representatives of the Moscow Government, SVR veterans, members of the Officers’ Club at the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation , daughter of the officer.

The monument is installed by the Republic of Tatarstan. The author of the project is the sculptor Rim Akchurin, a graduate of the Moscow Art and Industrial Academy named after V.I. S.G. Stroganov, member of the Moscow Union of Artists.

Iskhak Akhmerov (1901-1976) headed the illegal residency in the United States during the Second World War. Working in the most difficult areas through illegal intelligence, he personally recruited a number of agents in the American Department of State, the Treasury Department, and the special services, from whom important political, scientific, technical and military information was received.

To carry out intelligence missions of the Center he traveled to European countries and China.

After returning to his homeland, he was appointed deputy head of the illegal intelligence department. In this position, he took an active part in creation of an illegal intelligence apparatus abroad.

His name was declassified 25 years after his death.

The formation of the personality of the future intelligence officer is closely connected with Kazan. There he received a secondary education, joined the party, deputy of the Kazan Council of People’s Deputies (1920-1921) was elected. In memory of him, one of the city streets was named in Kazan, an exposition dedicated to him opened at the NCC “Kazan”. With the assistance of the SVR of Russia, the support of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, the film company “Viange Production” made a documentary “Iskhak Akhmerov. Mister “Resident”.

The monument is a pair portrait in the form of two bronze busts. The background is a vertical stele made of stainless steel with an applied relief. The relief consists of several elements: the Brooklyn Bridge – a symbol of New York and America, and two silhouettes – the Moscow and Kazan Kremlin, symbolizing the distant homeland.

The portrait of the spouses agents bears the imprint of a certain conspiracy. Iskhak Akhmerov’s hand holds the raised collar of his coat, a hat is pulled down over his eyes. Elena Akhmerova, trustingly clinging to her husband’s figure, emphasizes the inseparability of the spouses in their difficult work. The clothes follow the fashion elements of the 40s.

The stele is 2.5 meters high.

