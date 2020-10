More than 370 thousand people took part in the educational action “Tatarcha dictation”!

According to preliminary data, in 2020 more than 370,000 people took part in the educational action “Tatarcha dictation”!

✔️ 378 875 – total number of those who wrote the dictation;

✔️ 2300 – total number of sites for promotion;

✔️ 1800 – number of sites for campaign in Tatarstan;

✔️ 30 – number of sites for campaign in Bashkortstan;

✔️ 50 – number of sites for campaign in foreign countries.