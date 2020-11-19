More than 500 videos were submitted to the organizing committee of the Tatar Soze competition. in News, Slider, National life, Culture, Congress news, General news, 18.11.2020 0 29 The Commission under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan for the preservation and development of the Tatar language has established the Tatar amateur and professional art word competition “Tatar soze”. The competition was created in order to popularize the Tatar language and literature, form interest in the Tatar literary word and the ability to feel the expressiveness of the poetic word, support and promote the Tatar language and culture, preserve Tatar classical literature as a rich historical and cultural heritage of the Tatar people. The organizer of the competition is the Tatar State Philharmonic Society named after Gabdulla Tukai. Amateur and professional masters of the artistic word can take part in the competition. There is no age limit. The prize fund is 1 million rubles. First tour: Participants send to the email address tatarsuze@tatfil.ru or number +79196900422 (WhatsApp) a video recording of the performance of a literary work (individual performance, dialogues, literary and musical compositions, etc.) in the genres – poetry, prose, fable. Videos are accepted until December 15, 2020. Second round: February 20, 2021 will be held at the Tatar State Philharmonic The gala concert will take place on the International Mother Language Day – February 21, 2021 at the Tatar State Philharmonic. The Regulation can be found here. mincult.tatarstan.ru

The Commission under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan for the preservation and development of the Tatar language has established the Tatar amateur and professional art word competition “Tatar soze”. The competition was created in order to popularize the Tatar language and literature, form interest in the Tatar literary word and the ability to feel the expressiveness of the poetic word, support and promote the Tatar language and culture, preserve Tatar classical literature as a rich historical and cultural heritage of the Tatar people.

The organizer of the competition is the Tatar State Philharmonic Society named after Gabdulla Tukai.

Amateur and professional masters of the artistic word can take part in the competition.

There is no age limit.

The prize fund is 1 million rubles.

First tour:

Participants send to the email address tatarsuze@tatfil.ru or number +79196900422 (WhatsApp) a video recording of the performance of a literary work (individual performance, dialogues, literary and musical compositions, etc.) in the genres – poetry, prose, fable. Videos are accepted until December 15, 2020.

Second round:

February 20, 2021 will be held at the Tatar State Philharmonic

The gala concert will take place on the International Mother Language Day – February 21, 2021 at the Tatar State Philharmonic.

The Regulation can be found here.

mincult.tatarstan.ru