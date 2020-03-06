Moscow honors the memory of Tatar and Bashkir writers

March 06, 2020

The library of the Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow hosted a literary and musical evening dedicated to the life and work of Tatar cultural figures of the 20th century. The meeting was organized by young activists of the Nizhny Novgorod Tatars Zemlyatchestvo. The program of the creative evening included poems by Tatar and Bashkir poets, works of Tatar composers, vocal works to poems by Yarly Karim, Ildar Yuzeev, Fannur Safin, Angam Atnabaev. The meeting participants managed to create a special atmosphere where everyone was able to plunge into the world of Tatar lyrics. This is reported in social networks by the autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow.