Moscow Islamic Institute resumes educational activities

July 06 2020

Based on the results of an unscheduled documentary audit, the Department for Supervision and Control of Organizations Performing Educational Activities the Federal Service for Supervision in Education and Science decided to recognize the instructions issued earlier to the institute as fulfilled.

In this regard, the university resumes educational activities and announces the start of the admission campaign for the 2020/21 academic year.

Claims and instructions of the inspection body to ensure special conditions for education for students with disabilities were fulfilled in full and on time. The regular unscheduled inspection organized by Rosobrnadzor in June of this year revealed the full compliance of the university with the requirements.

The next step of the university will be the passage of state accreditation.

Press Service of the Russian Federation State Duma