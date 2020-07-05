Moscow Online Sabantuy 2020 has come to every home!

July 4, 2020 On the website of the Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow https: // www. avtonomiya.tatar a broadcast of the holidayis on,, anyone who can join it💻

Already more than 5 million viewers from different countries have learned about this holiday🌍

Opening the “Moscow Online Sabantuy 2020”, chairman of the organizing committee of the holiday, Farit Farisov noted: “Today Sabantuy is held in different parts of our country and the world. The holiday was launched on Sakhalin. It was supported in Tatarstan, Bashkortostan and in the capital of our Motherland, Moscow. Sabantuy has come to every house today ”🏠

