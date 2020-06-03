Moscow Sabantuy 2020 will gather guests from all over the world  

June 02, 2020

The traditional Moscow Sabantuy will be held on July 4, 2020 in an online format.

The cancellation of mass events in Moscow in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, including the annual Sabantuy festival planned for July 4, 2020 at the Kolomenskoye Museum and Reserve, upset not only Muscovites, but also those who came to this bright ethnocultural event of the capital from different regions.

The Council of the Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of Moscow together with the Government of Moscow, the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation and the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Bashkortostan under President of the Russian Federation decided to hold the Sabantuy 2020 holiday in the format that dictates the time – online broadcasting on online sites. According to the organizers, the program will preserve the key events of the holiday, which demonstrate the traditions and culture of the fraternal peoples.

On July 4, at seven online locations, viewers will be presented with venues traditional for the holiday – the national wrestling Koresh, folk games, a concert program with pop stars, a national market, culinary master classes, as well as a virtual space for dating and youth projects, unique content, interviews and live broadcasts from different regions of the country and the world. The new Sabantuy format will increase the audience of the event – more than 1 million people will be able to see the popularly beloved holiday in a new format. The broadcast will be conducted on the site of the Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow https://avtonomiya.tatar

“In this difficult period for all citizens of our country, it is very valuable to maintain the tradition of Sabantui, to show the unity of the people, love for their culture and traditions and the importance of holding national events no matter what,” the organizing committee of the holiday emphasizes.