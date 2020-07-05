Moscow Tatars request Sergei Sobyanin to name one of the streets of the capital by the name of Mahmut Gareev

July 05, 2020

«The Moscow Tatars Headquarters» appealed to the mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, with a request to name one of the streets of the Russian capital by the name of Army General, Doctor of Military and Historical Sciences Makhmut Gareev who died at the end of last year. In a letter signed by chairman of the organization, Rustem Yamaleev, Gareev’s enormous merits in defending the Fatherland are indicated.

“As a very young officer, he found himself in the crucible of war with the most terrible and powerful enemy – German fascism. Despite his youth, he always took responsibility, made quick and correct decisions on the battlefield, and always achieved his goal. These natural qualities of the commander subsequently allowed him to grow into a major military leader, strategist and organizer. Wherever his fate casts him, he honorably fulfilled his military duty, passed the long roads of the Great War in Russia, Europe, the Far East through difficult trials, wounds and losses, from the very beginning of the war to the victorious end, ”the statement says.

After the war, Gareev did not leave the service in the Armed Forces of the Soviet Union. He was deputy chief of the General Staff of the USSR Armed Forces, chief military adviser to the Armed Forces of the United Arab Republic and the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan. After the collapse of the USSR, the army general became the inspector general of the department of inspectors general of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, deputy chairman of the public council at the defense ministry, deputy chairman of the public council at the chairman of the military-industrial commission under the government of the Russian Federation. He also headed the Academy of Military Sciences for a quarter of a century.

As the letter said to the Mayor of Moscow, Gareev devoted much of his energy to training young specialists, passing to them knowledge and his rich practical experience. In the last years of growing international tension, he actively defended the truth about the Great Patriotic War from outside attacks, attempts to distort history and downplay the role and contribution of the Soviet people to the Great Victory. Until the end of his days, he showed integrity, confidence in his innocence, high competence and professionalism, which earned him sincere respect and authority from his colleagues.

In addition to renaming one of the streets of Moscow named after Makhmut Gareev, the letter contains a request to open a memorial plaque at the place of residence of the Tatar general.

business-gazeta.ru